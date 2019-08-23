BC Human Rights tribunal dismisses complaint against BC Hydro smart meters

The BC Human Rights Tribunal has dismissed a complaint against BC Hydro that the company’s smart meters were making a woman sick.

The woman said the smart meter installed at her house was activating her electromagnetic radiation sensitivity, giving her facial burning, muscle aches, heart palpitations, insomnia and a plugged left ear, among other symptoms.

She said when she went to the Interior and off the grid, those symptoms vanish.

She said she tried wrapping the meter in aluminum foil, but her symptoms persisted.

READ MORE: Fire guts Mission home after BC Hydro smart meter installed

She said she hasn’t been able to sleep since the meter was installed and that BC Hydro is discriminating against her on the basis of disability.

In response, BC Hydro says the woman’s meter has its radio turned off, meaning it doesn’t transmit, emit or receive radio waves and it has an insignificant level of radiation.

The tribunal member said she had no reasonable prospect of proving the smart meter was connected to her symptoms and has dismissed her complaint.