P.K. Subban returns to keep raising money for Montreal Children’s Hospital
A very popular former Montrealer is back in town this week.
It’s a busy time for former Hab P.K. Subban.
The New Jersey Devil is visiting the city to support a series of charity events designed to raise money for the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation. Part of his work included taking part in a special hockey camp for young players at Lower Canada College.
In 2016 — when he was still a star defenceman for the Montreal Canadiens — Subban pledged to help raise $10 million for the hospital.
A few years and two teams later, he is staying true to his word. As of August 2019, he has raised nearly half of his goal for a total of $4 million.
Subban was strutting his stuff at a fundraising fashion show at Holt Renfrew on Thursday. This weekend, he will be back at the Cadence spinning event.
