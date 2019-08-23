Canada
August 23, 2019 11:32 am

P.K. Subban returns to keep raising money for Montreal Children’s Hospital

By Global News

The star defenceman is in town for a series of charity events to support the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation.

A A

A very popular former Montrealer is back in town this week.

It’s a busy time for former Hab P.K. Subban.

READ MORE: New Jersey surprises PK Subban with ‘limousine ridin’, jet flyin’ Ric Flair intro

Story continues below

The New Jersey Devil is visiting the city to support a series of charity events designed to raise money for the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation. Part of his work included taking part in a special hockey camp for young players at Lower Canada College.

In 2016 — when he was still a star defenceman for the Montreal Canadiens — Subban pledged to help raise $10 million for the hospital.

READ MORE: Nothing but love between Subban and Weber as former Habs player appears in billboard ad campaign

A few years and two teams later, he is staying true to his word. As of August 2019, he has raised nearly half of his goal for a total of $4 million.

Subban was strutting his stuff at a fundraising fashion show at Holt Renfrew on Thursday. This weekend, he will be back at the Cadence spinning event.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
HABS
Montreal Canadiens
Montreal charity work
Montreal Children's Hospital
New Jersey Devils
NHL
P.K. Subban
P.K. Subban in Montreal

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.