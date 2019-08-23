P.K. Subban returns to keep raising money for Montreal Children’s Hospital

A very popular former Montrealer is back in town this week.

It’s a busy time for former Hab P.K. Subban.

The New Jersey Devil is visiting the city to support a series of charity events designed to raise money for the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation. Part of his work included taking part in a special hockey camp for young players at Lower Canada College.

In 2016 — when he was still a star defenceman for the Montreal Canadiens — Subban pledged to help raise $10 million for the hospital.

A few years and two teams later, he is staying true to his word. As of August 2019, he has raised nearly half of his goal for a total of $4 million.

Subban was strutting his stuff at a fundraising fashion show at Holt Renfrew on Thursday. This weekend, he will be back at the Cadence spinning event.