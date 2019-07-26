New Jersey surprises PK Subban with ‘limousine ridin’, jet flyin” Ric Flair intro

In what might go down as one of the greatest NHL intros ever, the New Jersey Devils and their fans had a surprise waiting for new addition PK Subban on Thursday.

The former Montreal Canadien is a noted fan of wrestling legend Ric Flair and the Devils welcomed their new star defenceman with his own Ric Flair-type robe, personalized with the moniker “the Subbanator.”

And of course, no Ric Flair-stylized robe could go without the signature intro music as the Devils’ mascot came out to present the robe to Subban.

A huge grin came over Subban as he tilted his head back when the familiar music started to play.

From there, he knew what he needed to do as he donned the extravagant robe and let out Flair’s trademark “woooooo!”

Soon followed the unmistakable Ric Flair strut.

“This is unreal. I am so jacked-up now, it’s unbelievable” Subban said.

The Devils acquired Subban from the Nashville Predators in June for defencemen Steven Santini and Jeremy Davies, along with two second-round picks.