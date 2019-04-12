Nothing but love between Subban and Weber as former Habs player appears in billboard ad campaign

According to a clever new billboard in Montreal, there is nothing but love between Nashville Predators defenceman P.K. Subban and his Weber — his Weber grill, that is.

The billboard, timed to go up as the Stanley Cup playoffs get underway, shows Subban posing for a Weber-Stephen Canada barbecue advertisement with the caption: “J’aime mon Weber,” translated as “I love my Weber.”

The tongue-in-cheek campaign references the now-infamous 2016 Subban-Shea Weber trade that left many Canadiens fans reeling.

And while for some it might be too soon for jokes, Patricia Larez, vice-president of marketing at Weber-Stephen Canada, thinks the company got it right.

In a LinkedIn post, Larez explains how the company developed the content specifically for the Quebec market rather than using English content translated into French.

“Incredibly proud of this work,” she said. “I think we nailed it!”

Gendron Communication, a Quebec-based company, is the brainchild behind the ad. The billboard is visible from Montreal’s Ville-Marie Expressway.