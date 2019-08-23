6 in hospital after transport slams into vehicles on Highway 401 near Port Hope

Six people were sent to hospital following a major pileup on Highway 401 just east of Port Hope on Thursday night.

Around 9 p.m., emergency services responded to the multi-vehicle collision in the eastbound lanes near the Hamilton Township overpass following reports a tractor-trailer collided with several vehicles.

READ MORE: Pickup truck strikes hydro pole, newspaper office in Lakefield

Two vehicles were found on the highway while a van and a transport truck were in a ditch, all with significant damage.

Paramedics say four people in one van, a person in another van and one person in a car were all transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

The transport driver was not injured.

The highway’s eastbound lanes were closed all night and reopened around 6 a.m. Friday, according to the Port Hope Fire Department.

Northumberland OPP continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

WATCH: Transport collides with vehicles on Highway 401 near Grafton