Pickup truck strikes hydro pole, newspaper office in Lakefield

No serious injuries were reported after a vehicle struck a hydro pole and a newspaper office in Lakefield on Thursday morning.

Around 11:15 a.m., Selwyn Township firefighters and Peterborough Police Service responded to reports of a collision on Bridge Street.

They discovered a pickup truck which had struck the Lakefield Herald office, an independent newspaper in the village.

READ MORE: Lightning strike blamed for downed hydro poles near Peterborough

The crash also knocked out a hydro pole. Peterborough Utilities are on scene conducting repairs.

Bridge Street is closed to one lane of traffic.

Paramedics treated the driver at the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. It’s believed speed may have been a factor.

TRAFFIC: A section of Bridge Street in Lakefield is down to one lane of traffic following a single vehicle collision into a building. The crash also took out a hydro pole. @ptbo_utilities are on scene. No serious injuries have been reported #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/vHfjtdU5ve — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) August 22, 2019

More to come.