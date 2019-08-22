Traffic
August 22, 2019 12:30 pm
Updated: August 22, 2019 1:09 pm

Pickup truck strikes hydro pole, newspaper office in Lakefield

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A pickup truck crashed into the Lakefield Herald office on Thursday morning.

Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
No serious injuries were reported after a vehicle struck a hydro pole and a newspaper office in Lakefield on Thursday morning.

Around 11:15 a.m., Selwyn Township firefighters and Peterborough Police Service responded to reports of a collision on Bridge Street.

They discovered a pickup truck which had struck the Lakefield Herald office, an independent newspaper in the village.

The crash also knocked out a hydro pole. Peterborough Utilities are on scene conducting repairs.

Bridge Street is closed to one lane of traffic.

Paramedics treated the driver at the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. It’s believed speed may have been a factor.

More to come.

