Canada election: Nipissing—Timiskaming

The riding of Nipissing—Timiskaming is located adjacent to the Ontario-Quebec border. It is bordered by Quebec and the Renfrew—Nipissing—Pembroke electoral district on the east, by Haliburton—Kawartha Lakes—Brock riding to the south, by Parry Sound—Muskoka and Nickel Belt on the west, and by Timmins—James Bay to the north. It covers an area of about 13,208 square kilometres, according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census.

Candidates

Liberals: Anthony Rota (Incumbent)





Jordy CarrRob BouletAlexander GommMark KingPeter Smith

Since the riding was created in 2004, voters in Nipissing—Timiskaming have elected a Liberal member of Parliament, except for during the 2011 election, when Conservative candidate Jay Aspin narrowly won the race by 18 votes.

Aspin overthrew Liberal MP Anthony Rota, who had represented the riding since 2004. But Rota returned to run again in 2015 and handily won back the seat with close to 52 per cent of the vote. In the last election, the Conservatives received just shy of 30 per cent of the vote.

Rota, a former North Bay city councillor, is once again running as Team Trudeau’s candidate in Nipissing—Timiskaming. During his four-year break from Parliament, he worked as a political science lecturer and director of government relations at Nipissing University.

This year, he’s running against Conservative candidate Jordy Carr, a longtime business owner. Carr was elected to her first term on Callander municipal council in October 2018.

The People’s Party has nominated a well-known local figure as their candidate in Nipissing—Timiskaming, which could shake up the race: Mark King. The North Bay city councillor had originally won the Conservative nomination in the riding but the party removed his candidacy earlier this summer and replaced him with Carr. King worked for CN Rail for 23 years; he has also served as president of the North Bay & District Chamber of Commerce and as a commissioner with North Bay Hydro Services.