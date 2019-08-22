2 arrested after drugs and weapons seized in Haliburton County: OPP

Two people face drug-related charges after OPP seized drugs and weapons in the Municipality of Highlands East in Haliburton County on Wednesday.

Bancroft, Centre Hastings and Quinte West OPP, along with the Community Street Crime Unit, responded to a call regarding supicious persons.

The investigation led to the arrest of a man and a woman for possession of drugs including fentanyl, methamphetamine (crystal meth) and cocaine along with a prohibited weapon and two other weapons.

Emily Woodcock 21, of Bancroft, and Ryan Sterjovski, 19, of Toronto, were arrested and both charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Woodcock was additionally charged with possession of proceeds of crime.

Sterjovski was also charged with three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing police and four counts of breach of recognizance.

Both were held in custody for scheduled bail hearings in court in Belleville.

