Six teens charged in two Regina armed robberies

Six teenagers, five girls and one boy, face a number of charges following two armed robberies that took place in Regina on Wednesday.

The alleged robbers range in age from 13-to-16 years old and the victims are aged 14, 15 and 20 years old.

The first call came to Regina police around 4:45 a.m. Aug. 21, who responded to the area of Elphinstone Street and 10th Avenue where a 14-year-old girl said she was beaten up and robbed.

A driver in the area had stopped and helped the girl call the police.

Police say the robbery happened around 4:00 a.m. in the 3500 block of 25th Avenue. The victim said she was assaulted, her cellphone was taken and one of the alleged perpetrators had a firearm.

She was then taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries.

While police were investigating this robbery, another call came in about another one. This robbery took place around 14th Avenue and Retallack Street at about 4:30 a.m.

A 20-year-old woman and 15-year-old girl said they were approached by two teen girls and a teen boy. They allege the boy pointed a firearm at them, they were assaulted and possessions were taken.

Police searched the area and detained three teen girls. This lead police to the 220 block of Rae Street where the other two teen girls and teen boy were found and arrested. A sawed-off .22 calibre rifle was seized.

All six youths have been charged with armed robbery, with four of the six teens facing two counts.

A 15-year-old girl also faces charges of careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

A 14-year-old girl faces additional charges of two counts of breach of probation and possession of proceeds obtained through crime under $5,000.

The 15-year-old boy has also been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and two counts of breach of probation.

All of the accused cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act. They all made their first court appearances in Regina on Thursday morning.