Traffic
August 22, 2019 4:26 pm
Updated: August 22, 2019 4:32 pm

Multiple pedestrians struck after 2-vehicle crash in Toronto, 1 in critical condition

By Web Writer  Global News

File photo of a Toronto Paramedics vehicle.

Global News
Officials say multiple pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle in Toronto‘s downtown, leaving one with life-threatening injuries.

Two vehicles collided at the corner of Bay and College streets at around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, resulting in at least three pedestrians being struck by a vehicle.

A Toronto Paramedics told Global News they transported a person to a trauma centre in critical condition and two others were taken to hospital in serious condition.

Toronto Fire Services said a female was unconscious with life-threatening injuries. Another female sustained undisclosed minor injuries and a third person sustained arm and leg injuries.

More to come.

