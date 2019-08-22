Multiple pedestrians struck after 2-vehicle crash in Toronto, 1 in critical condition

Officials say multiple pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle in Toronto‘s downtown, leaving one with life-threatening injuries.

Two vehicles collided at the corner of Bay and College streets at around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, resulting in at least three pedestrians being struck by a vehicle.

A Toronto Paramedics told Global News they transported a person to a trauma centre in critical condition and two others were taken to hospital in serious condition.

Toronto Fire Services said a female was unconscious with life-threatening injuries. Another female sustained undisclosed minor injuries and a third person sustained arm and leg injuries.

More to come.

College and bay is closed due to a serious crash. Several people to hospital from scene. Area closed to traffic ^bm https://t.co/BAiTCOw4zc — TPS Traffic Services (@TrafficServices) August 22, 2019