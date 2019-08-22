Multiple pedestrians struck after 2-vehicle crash in Toronto, 1 in critical condition
Officials say multiple pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle in Toronto‘s downtown, leaving one with life-threatening injuries.
Two vehicles collided at the corner of Bay and College streets at around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, resulting in at least three pedestrians being struck by a vehicle.
READ MORE: Woman hit by two vehicles in Scarborough dies, neither driver remained at the scene: police
A Toronto Paramedics told Global News they transported a person to a trauma centre in critical condition and two others were taken to hospital in serious condition.
Toronto Fire Services said a female was unconscious with life-threatening injuries. Another female sustained undisclosed minor injuries and a third person sustained arm and leg injuries.
More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.