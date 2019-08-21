Crime
August 21, 2019 12:10 pm

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

By Web Writer  Global News

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Toronto police say a woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in the city’s east end on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the Midland Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area at around 11:30 a.m. for reports that a pedestrian had been struck.

Police said road closures are in effect in the area.

There is no word yet if the driver remained on scene.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Midland Avenue
ped struck Scarborough
Pedestrian Struck
Sheppard Avenue East
Toronto Police
woman hit by car Toronto
woman hit Scarborough

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.