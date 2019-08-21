Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

Toronto police say a woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in the city’s east end on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the Midland Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area at around 11:30 a.m. for reports that a pedestrian had been struck.

Police said road closures are in effect in the area.

There is no word yet if the driver remained on scene.

