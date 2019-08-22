Water main break on Gottingen Street lowers water pressure throughout Halifax

A water main break lowered water pressure on Thursday afternoon for areas of peninsula Halifax.

James Campbell, a spokesperson for Halifax Water, said that the break was detected on Gottingen Street near Macara Street on Wednesday and that crews would be working throughout Thursday to repair the issue.

READ MORE: Section of Halifax’s Gottingen Street to be closed for 2 weeks

“Customers on peninsular Halifax may notice temporary reduced water pressure and discoloured water,” Campbell said in a press release.

“For customers who do experience discoloured water, run your cold water taps for a few minutes until the water is clear.”

The utility stressed that no one would lose water service due to the break.

Campbell told Global News that the water main was damaged on Wednesday in an area of Gottingen Street that has been closed for construction.

“I’m not sure of the circumstances,” said Campbell.

READ MORE: Halifax’s buried rail tracks make way for progress

Gottingen between Sullivan and Almon streets was set to be closed to traffic until the morning of Sept. 2, to allow the Halifax Regional Municipality to remove tram rails, place new gravel and prepare new pavement.

The repairs to the water main are expected to be completed by Thursday afternoon.