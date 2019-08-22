OPP release photo of suspect in Simcoe thefts

The OPP is looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in multiple thefts in Simcoe.

Police say the suspect entered a store on Davis Street East on Tuesday afternoon, took a number of power tools and left without paying. The suspect then fled in a vehicle at high speed.

Police say the same suspect has been involved in multiple thefts from the same business in the past.

If anyone has any information or can identify the suspect, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Can YOU identify a suspect involved in multiple thefts from a business located on Davis Street East in Simcoe @NorfolkCountyCA? If anyone has any information, please call the #OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or @hncrimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/truq4yu9LB — OPP West (@OPP_WR) August 22, 2019