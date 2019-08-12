Murder charge laid in discovery of human remains near Port Burwell: OPP

A 45-year-old Norfolk County man is in custody, charged with first-degree murder in the discovery of human remains east of Port Burwell, Ont. in May, police announced Monday.

The remains belong to a 33-year-old Mississauga man who was reported missing in 2002.

The May 6 discovery along Lakeshore Line near Stafford Road, just north of the Lake Erie shoreline, prompted a heavy and lengthy police presence, but yielded few answers for area residents.

Police were seen lifting a refrigerator and body separately from the beach using an OPP helicopter at the time of the discovery, the London Free Press reported.

Days later, police arrested and charged a 22-year-old Norfolk County man, Samuel Waters, with indignity to human remains in the case.

On Monday, police said officers arrested Waters’ 45-year-old father, Chad Reu-Waters, charging him with first degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

Police also identified the remains as that of 33-year-old Ashley Max Domenic Pereira, a Mississauga man missing since March 2002.

Details about the case remain limited, including the accused’s connection to the deceased.

“Members of the OPP Elgin County Crime Unit, and Forensic Identification Services, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) are continuing this investigation,” police said in a statement.

