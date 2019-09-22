Canada election: Mississauga—Lakeshore

Voters in Mississauga—Lakeshore elected Sven Spengemann of the Liberal Party as their MP in the 2015 federal election.

Candidates

Liberal: Sven Spengemann (Incumbent)

Conservative: Stella Ambler

NDP: Adam Laughton

Green: Cynthia Trentelman

PPC: Eugen Vizitiu

The riding covers the southern part of Mississauga and its boundaries are Winston Churchill Boulevard to the west, Dundas Street West, Mavis Road and Queensway to the north, Etobicoke Creek and the Mississauga-Toronto border to the east, and Lake Ontario to the south. It is approximately 60 square kilometres and as of 2016 had a population of 117,444.

The riding of Mississauga–Lakeshore is largely the same as the old Mississauga South riding. It was ahead of the 2015 federal election as a part of a riding redistribution process that saw new ridings created and several existing riding boundaries changed. The southeastern part of the old Mississauga—Erindale riding was moved into this new riding.