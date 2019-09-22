Decision Canada 2019

More
Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Mississauga—Lakeshore

By Staff Global News

Map of the Mississauga—Lakeshore riding.

Elections Canada
A A

Voters in Mississauga—Lakeshore elected Sven Spengemann of the Liberal Party as their MP in the 2015 federal election.

Candidates

Liberal: Sven Spengemann (Incumbent)
Conservative: Stella Ambler
NDP: Adam Laughton
Green: Cynthia Trentelman
PPC: Eugen Vizitiu

The riding covers the southern part of Mississauga and its boundaries are Winston Churchill Boulevard to the west, Dundas Street West, Mavis Road and Queensway to the north, Etobicoke Creek and the Mississauga-Toronto border to the east, and Lake Ontario to the south. It is approximately 60 square kilometres and as of 2016 had a population of 117,444.

The riding of Mississauga–Lakeshore is largely the same as the old Mississauga South riding. It was ahead of the 2015 federal election as a part of a riding redistribution process that saw new ridings created and several existing riding boundaries changed. The southeastern part of the old Mississauga—Erindale riding was moved into this new riding.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 federal election
canada election
canada election 2019
Decision Canada
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
Mississauga
Mississauga-Lakeshore
Mississauga—Lakeshore riding

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.