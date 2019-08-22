Investigation launched into death of inmate at Warkworth Institution

Correctional Service Canada has launched an investigation into the death of an inmate at Warkworth Institution.

According to the CSC, an inmate died of “apparent natural causes” while in custody at the medium-security prison about 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.

The inmate has been identified as Bernard King, 66, who since July 25, 2005, had been serving an indeterminate sentence for sexual assault, uttering threats to cause death/harm and robbery.

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, CSC will review the circumstances,” stated Dave Stephens, assistant warden of management services at Warkworth Institution. “CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.”

