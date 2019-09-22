Canada election: Orléans

Orléans is shaping up to be one of the more contentious ridings after Liberal party whip Andrew Leslie announced he wouldn’t be running in the 2019 election. Liberal MPP for the riding Marie-France Lalonde announced earlier this year her bid for the Liberal nomination in the riding.

Former Liberal candidate in 2011, David Bertschi has thrown his hat in with the Conservatives as their nominee in the riding. Bertschi lost as the Liberal representative in 2011 and then lost the nomination for the party in 2015 to Leslie.

Candidates

Liberals: Marie-France Lalonde

Conservatives: David Bertschi

NDP: Jacqueline Wiens

Green: Michelle Peterson

PPC: Roger Saint-Fleur

The riding includes most of the former city of Orléans and spans east to Frank Kenny Road and Tenth Line Road and south to Mitch Owens Road. The western border follows Ramsayville Road to Highway 417 and the northern border follows Highway 174 to the Ottawa River.

The riding was created in 1987 as Carleton Gloucester with the redistribution of the Nepean-Carleton and Ottawa-Carleton ridings. In 1996 it was renamed Carleton-Gloucester and in 200 it was changes to Ottawa-Orléans with a final name change to just Orléans in 2011.

The riding has voted Liberal mostly throughout its history though Royal Galipeau represented the riding for the Conservative party for nine years between 2006 and 2015 when he lost to Liberal candidate Andrew Leslie.