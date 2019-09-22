Canada election: Kitchener South—Hespeler

The Kitchener South—Hespeler district was created in 2013 from portions of the Kitchener—Conestoga, Kitchener Centre, and Cambridge electoral districts.

The voting district is made up by Cambridge residents living north of Hwy. 401 and a portion of Kitchener bordered by Conestoga Parkway, Fischer-Hallman Road, Highway 8 and Cambridge.

The area is home to 105,331 residents.

Liberal MP Marwan Tabbara, who was elected to the seat in 2015, will face a host of challengers including Conseervative MP Alan Keeso, whose brother Jared is the creator and star of Letterkenny.

Candidates

Liberals: Marwan Tabbara (Incumbent)

Conservatives: Alan Keeso

NDP: Wasai Rahimi

Green: David Weber

PPC: Joseph Todd

Marxist-Leninist: Elaine Baetz