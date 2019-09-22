Decision Canada 2019

More
Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Kitchener South—Hespeler

By Staff Global News

Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Kitchener South-Hespeler

Elections Canada
A A

The Kitchener South—Hespeler district was created in 2013 from portions of the Kitchener—Conestoga, Kitchener Centre, and Cambridge electoral districts.

The voting district is made up by Cambridge residents living north of Hwy. 401 and a portion of Kitchener bordered by Conestoga Parkway, Fischer-Hallman Road, Highway 8 and Cambridge.

The area is home to 105,331 residents.

Liberal MP Marwan Tabbara, who was elected to the seat in 2015, will face a host of challengers including Conseervative MP Alan Keeso, whose brother Jared is the creator and star of Letterkenny.

Candidates

Liberals: Marwan Tabbara (Incumbent)
Conservatives: Alan Keeso
NDP: Wasai Rahimi
Green: David Weber
PPC: Joseph Todd
Marxist-Leninist: Elaine Baetz

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 Canada Election
canada election
Canada election 2018
canada election 2019
Canada Politics
Decision Canada
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
Kitchener results
Kitchener South–Hespeler results
Kitchener South—Hespeler riding
Kitchener—Conestoga riding results

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.