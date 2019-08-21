Saskatchewan weather outlook: heat returns along with showers

Heat returns along with scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday.

Weather forecast

Wednesday

Generally sunny across the province, with temperatures approaching seasonal Wednesday afternoon in Saskatoon and Regina.

Winds gusting between 30 and 50 kilometres per hour – increasing overnight.

Thursday

Cloudy skies slide in across much of the province. Rain and thunderstorms expected in the Saskatoon area in the afternoon – arriving in the Regina area later in the evening.

Moose Jaw could see up to 30 millimetres of rain. Saskatoon and Regina could expect 14 mm. There’s potential for wind gusts upwards of 50 km/h.

Daytime highs above seasonal for Saskatoon and Regina – approaching 30 degrees.

Friday

Cloudy skies early, followed by potential clearing, but that is short-lived as we get into the evening hours and into Saturday.

Temperatures cool to below seasonal for much of the province.

The Saskatchewan weather outlook is your source for the province’s most accurate forecast and is your one-stop-shop for all things weather with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.