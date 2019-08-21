Weather
August 21, 2019 3:11 pm
Updated: August 21, 2019 3:15 pm

Saskatchewan weather outlook: heat returns along with showers

By Reporter  Global News

Potential rainfall totals across Saskatchewan.

Skytracker Weather
Heat returns along with scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday.

Weather forecast

Wednesday

Generally sunny across the province, with temperatures approaching seasonal Wednesday afternoon in Saskatoon and Regina.

Winds gusting between 30 and 50 kilometres per hour – increasing overnight.

Thursday

Cloudy skies slide in across much of the province. Rain and thunderstorms expected in the Saskatoon area in the afternoon – arriving in the Regina area later in the evening.

Rain and thunderstorms possible for much of the province Thursday.

Skytracker Weather

Moose Jaw could see up to 30 millimetres of rain. Saskatoon and Regina could expect 14 mm. There’s potential for wind gusts upwards of 50 km/h.

Potential rainfall totals across Saskatchewan.

Skytracker Weather

Daytime highs above seasonal for Saskatoon and Regina – approaching 30 degrees.

Friday

Cloudy skies early, followed by potential clearing, but that is short-lived as we get into the evening hours and into Saturday.

Temperatures cool to below seasonal for much of the province.

Here is your Saskatoon seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast.

Skytracker Weather

Here is your Regina seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast.

Skytracker Weather

Colleen Clavelle took the August 21 Your Saskatchewan photo at Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park.

Colleen Clavelle / Supplied

