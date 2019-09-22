Canada election: Brampton South

Conservative candidate Ramandeep Brar will look to unseat Liberal incumbent Sonia Sidhu in the riding of Brampton South.

The New Democrats have tasked Mandeep Kaur to try and claim the seat for their party.

Candidates

Liberals: Sonia Sidhu (Incumbent)

Conservatives: Ramandeep Brar

NDP: Mandeep Kaur

Green: Karen Fraser

PPC: Rajwinder Ghuman

As the name implies, Brampton South covers the southern portion of the Flower City and was created ahead of the 2015 election.

Sidhu, a former healthcare professional, defeated former Conservative MP Kyle Seeback in that election.

Brampton South is home to over 73,000 voters, according to Elections Canada.