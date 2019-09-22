Decision Canada 2019

More
Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Brampton South

By Staff Global News

Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Brampton South

Elections Canada
A A

Conservative candidate Ramandeep Brar will look to unseat Liberal incumbent Sonia Sidhu in the riding of Brampton South.

The New Democrats have tasked Mandeep Kaur to try and claim the seat for their party.

Candidates

Liberals: Sonia Sidhu (Incumbent)
Conservatives: Ramandeep Brar
NDP: Mandeep Kaur
Green: Karen Fraser
PPC: Rajwinder Ghuman

As the name implies, Brampton South covers the southern portion of the Flower City and was created ahead of the 2015 election.

Sidhu, a former healthcare professional, defeated former Conservative MP Kyle Seeback in that election.

Brampton South is home to over 73,000 voters, according to Elections Canada.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 federal election
Brampton South election results
Brampton South riding
Brampton South riding election
Brampton South riding results
canada election
canada election 2019
Canada Politics
Decision Canada
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
federal election results

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.