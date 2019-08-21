Suspicious death in Edmonton Friday ruled homicide: police

An autopsy has shown that a dead man who was discovered inside a downtown apartment last week died as a result of a homicide.

Police were called to the area of 93 Street and 104 Avenue last Friday after a man’s body was found.

The Medical Examiner ruled that Derek Cowan, 47, died of stab wounds.

The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section is continuing to investigate and anyone with information about Cowan’s death is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

