Lennox and Addington OPP searching for owner of diamond ring recovered during investigation

Lennox and Addington OPP are hoping to reunite a diamond ring with its rightful owner.

Police have released information about a ring that they say was recently recovered during an investigation.

READ MORE: Woman bursts into tears after receiving new engagement ring from husband of 67 years

In a news release, OPP say the ring has a very distinct design and is estimated to be of considerable value. No other details are being released to prevent people from erroneously claiming the piece of jewelry.

READ MORE: What to spend and how to save on a diamond ring

Anyone who recently lost a diamond ring in the Greater Napanee area is being asked to contact the Lennox and Addington detachment of the OPP for further details.