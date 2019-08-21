Lennox and Addington OPP searching for owner of diamond ring recovered during investigation
Lennox and Addington OPP are hoping to reunite a diamond ring with its rightful owner.
Police have released information about a ring that they say was recently recovered during an investigation.
In a news release, OPP say the ring has a very distinct design and is estimated to be of considerable value. No other details are being released to prevent people from erroneously claiming the piece of jewelry.
Anyone who recently lost a diamond ring in the Greater Napanee area is being asked to contact the Lennox and Addington detachment of the OPP for further details.
