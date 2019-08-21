Politics
August 21, 2019 2:04 pm

Progressive Conservative leader wants to bring more tourists to Manitoba

By The Canadian Press

PC Leader Brian Pallister says he will increase funding for Travel Manitoba if re-elected.

Jason Franson/The Canadian Press
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising more money for tourism promotion if they are re-elected Sept. 10.

The government currently dedicates four per cent of provincial revenues from tourism to promote the industry through Travel Manitoba, a Crown corporation.

Tory Leader Brian Pallister says he would increase that to five per cent.

Travel Manitoba president Colin Ferguson says the extra cash would be worth about $3 million a year.

Ferguson says the money could help attract more major events to the province, as well as more tourists from markets in which Manitoba competes with other provinces.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

