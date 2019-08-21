Man arrested after convenience store on Keewatin Street robbed

A 24-year-old man is in police custody after a robbery at a Keewatin Street convenience store Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the suspect threatened a clerk with a knife and demanded merchandise.

He was arrested nearby by the Major Crimes Unit.

The man faces charges of robbery and failing to comply with a recognizance.

