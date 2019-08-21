Man arrested after convenience store on Keewatin Street robbed
A 24-year-old man is in police custody after a robbery at a Keewatin Street convenience store Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the suspect threatened a clerk with a knife and demanded merchandise.
He was arrested nearby by the Major Crimes Unit.
The man faces charges of robbery and failing to comply with a recognizance.
