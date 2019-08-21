18 displaced, firefighter injured after blaze damages Moncton rooming house
At least 18 people have been displaced after a fire extensively damaged a three-storey rooming house in Moncton on Tuesday.
The blaze at the rooming house, located at 44-50 St. George St., was reported shortly before 9 p.m.
Two surrounding buildings were damaged as a result of the fire.
At least eight tenants have been provided with emergency lodging by Canadian Red Cross volunteers.
The organization says some of those tenants may receive additional support on Wednesday as other needs are identified.
WATCH: Moncton fire destroys house
Ten other tenants have found temporary places to stay or were away at the time of the fire.
No tenants were injured in the blaze, but one firefighter was taken to hospital with a fractured arm.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
