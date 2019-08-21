Canada
August 21, 2019 12:27 pm

18 displaced, firefighter injured after blaze damages Moncton rooming house

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Eighteen people have been displaced after a fire at this boarding house in Moncton on Aug. 20, 2019.

Courtesy of Wade Perry
A A

At least 18 people have been displaced after a fire extensively damaged a three-storey rooming house in Moncton on Tuesday.

The blaze at the rooming house, located at 44-50 St. George St., was reported shortly before 9 p.m.

READ MORE: Man found dead at crime scene responsible for 30-year-old woman’s death

Two surrounding buildings were damaged as a result of the fire.

At least eight tenants have been provided with emergency lodging by Canadian Red Cross volunteers.

The organization says some of those tenants may receive additional support on Wednesday as other needs are identified.

WATCH: Moncton fire destroys house

Ten other tenants have found temporary places to stay or were away at the time of the fire.

No tenants were injured in the blaze, but one firefighter was taken to hospital with a fractured arm.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian Red Cross
Fire
Moncton fire
Moncton Fire Department
Moncton House Fire
Rooming House
St. George Street
St. George Street Fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.