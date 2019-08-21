18 displaced, firefighter injured after blaze damages Moncton rooming house

At least 18 people have been displaced after a fire extensively damaged a three-storey rooming house in Moncton on Tuesday.

The blaze at the rooming house, located at 44-50 St. George St., was reported shortly before 9 p.m.

READ MORE: Man found dead at crime scene responsible for 30-year-old woman’s death

Two surrounding buildings were damaged as a result of the fire.

Cause of a fire resulting in “extensive damage” to a three-storey rooming house—and damage to two surrounding buildings—is under investigation. 18 people forced from homes. No tenants injured. One firefighter suffered a fractured arm responding to the call before 9pm @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/qWSYbALxlO — Callum Smith (@smithc902) August 21, 2019

At least eight tenants have been provided with emergency lodging by Canadian Red Cross volunteers.

The organization says some of those tenants may receive additional support on Wednesday as other needs are identified.

WATCH: Moncton fire destroys house

Ten other tenants have found temporary places to stay or were away at the time of the fire.

No tenants were injured in the blaze, but one firefighter was taken to hospital with a fractured arm.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.