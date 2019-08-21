Lethbridge’s new Park ‘n’ Ride transit terminal slated to open Aug. 28

After 18 months and almost $20 million, the City of Lethbridge has announced an opening date for the new Park ‘n’ Ride transit terminal.

“We’re excited to have one safe, convenient and accessible location for our transit riders,” said Scott Grieco, transit operations manager with the City of Lethbridge.

Slated to open on Aug, 28, the new multi-purpose facility will service both city and regional transit, including Red Arrow transportation and Highway Three connectors.

Greico said the terminal will also offer additional services to users including on-site security, bathrooms and an indoor waiting area.

“All transit users are utilizing our stops on 4 Avenue and right now there’s no bathroom facility and you’re open to the elements,” he said.

“So for our transit riders, it’s really exciting because now you have one safe location to make your transfers to other buses.”

WATCH BELOW: (Oct, 2018) New transit terminal in Lethbridge on target to open Spring 2019

The Park ‘n’ Ride terminal also boasts a parkade with more than 200 stalls dedicated for regional transit users.

Officials with the city said additional stalls are also available for the general public to lease at $115 per month.

Another new element the public will have to get used to is the new location of transit availability in the area, as the Park ‘n’ Ride terminal will see eight current bus stops decommissioned in downtown Lethbridge.

“The people really need to know that you’re not going to be going to 4 Avenue anymore, but you’re going to be coming to this new transit hub.”

Officials with the city say decommissioned transit stops will soon be converted to on-street parking soon after the new terminal opens.

Originally slated to cost the city $17.1 million, the City of Lethbridge’s facility service manager Conrad Westerson said the project ran into a couple of roadblocks along the way, adding extra dollars to the final price tag.

“We had to increase that by $2.9 million. There was a lot of coordination between the road projects and stuff that was on the sides of the streets, so the total budget was $19.91 million,” Westerson said.

On Aug, 28, city transit will begin to run out of the new facility. Red Arrow transit will begin operations on Sept. 3.