Intersection closures by Lethbridge’s new Park ‘n’ Ride transit terminal

More downtown road construction is happening in Lethbridge, as work continues in and around the city’s new Park ‘n’ Ride transit terminal.

READ MORE: City of Lethbridge halts major road project after residents voice concerns

The intersection at 5 Avenue and 8 Street is closed as of Monday, resulting in no through traffic on both roadways from 7 Street east. However, there is access to the library from Stafford Drive.

New signal lights will be installed, along with an expansion of the sidewalks to improve pedestrian safety.

READ MORE: University Drive twinning project starts in Lethbridge

The new transit terminal is slated to open by the end of the summer, and is billed as a safe and convenient transit hub.