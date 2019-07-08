Intersection closures by Lethbridge’s new Park ‘n’ Ride transit terminal
More downtown road construction is happening in Lethbridge, as work continues in and around the city’s new Park ‘n’ Ride transit terminal.
READ MORE: City of Lethbridge halts major road project after residents voice concerns
The intersection at 5 Avenue and 8 Street is closed as of Monday, resulting in no through traffic on both roadways from 7 Street east. However, there is access to the library from Stafford Drive.
New signal lights will be installed, along with an expansion of the sidewalks to improve pedestrian safety.
READ MORE: University Drive twinning project starts in Lethbridge
The new transit terminal is slated to open by the end of the summer, and is billed as a safe and convenient transit hub.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.