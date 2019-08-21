7-year-old boy in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in south Edmonton

A seven-year-old boy was sent to hospital Tuesday evening after being hit by an SUV in south Edmonton.

Police said the boy was taken to the Stollery Children’s Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle shortly before 7 p.m.

The collision happened on Orchards Boulevard Southwest near Chokecherry Common in the community of Summerside.

Police said the driver of the SUV involved in the collision remained at the scene after the crash.

The Edmonton police’s major collisions unit is investigating.