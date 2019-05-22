Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with car in south Edmonton

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car while crossing 51 Avenue in south Edmonton Wednesday morning, according to police.

Edmonton police said officers responded to the collision involving a pedestrian at around 9:30 a.m., arriving at the intersection of 51 Avenue and 105 Street to find the injured man and a damaged car.

READ MORE: Councillor to propose fixed design standards to make Edmonton neighbourhood roads slower

It was reported to police that a 49-year-old man was walking south across the avenue when he was hit by an eastbound Ford Taurus car being driven by a 74-year-old man.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital by paramedics with what appeared to be serious, non-life-threatening injuries, Edmonton police said.

The crosswalk is controlled by traffic lights triggered by pedestrians, however police said the man was not in the crosswalk when he was hit. The crosswalk is on the west side of intersection, and police said the man crossed the road on the east side.

On the north side of the road is the neighbourhood of Pleasantview, and on the south is a strip-mall containing several businesses, including a London Drugs.

READ MORE: Safety stressed at Edmonton motorcycle event — ‘Wear your gear and make sure you’re prepared’

As of noon, police were still on scene investigating and eastbound traffic was being redirected to the westbound lanes. There was no word on whether charges would be laid.