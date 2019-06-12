Police searching for black car they believe struck pedestrian in south Edmonton

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help finding a black car they believe is connected with a hit and run last weekend that injured a pedestrian.

At about 12:50 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on 23 Avenue, just east of 85 Street.

Police were told a man was walking north across 23 Avenue in a marked crosswalk when a vehicle heading east stopped in the outside right lane to let him cross. A second vehicle, in the inside left lane, struck the man and it’s alleged the driver left the scene.

“The male pedestrian was left on the grass median in serious medical distress, before being tended to by a motorist,” EPS said in a news release on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators are looking for the vehicle involved, which they believe is a black four-door sedan, likely an Acura, which might be missing the driver-side mirror.

Anyone with information on the crash, including the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle, is asked to contact police at (780) 423-4567.