Bus driver assaulted in Vernon released from hospital, suspect charged

A bus driver who was assaulted while on the job Monday morning has been released from hospital.

“We are expecting a full recovery physically. We never know how it is going to affect somebody mentally,” said Nathan Shire a representative for Unifor Local 114, which represents BC Transit drivers in Vernon.

RCMP said the assault happened Monday morning around 8:45 a.m. when the driver got out of his bus to talk to a smoker about the no-smoking policy at the bus loop.

Instead, police said the man with the cigarette grabbed the driver, assaulted him and spat on a woman who tried to intervene in the assault.

The 59-year-old driver’s injuries weren’t serious. He was taken to hospital and is now recovering at home.

Meanwhile, RCMP said, a 24-year-old man arrested after the incident has since been charged with assault in connection with the case.

Police said he was released from custody on a number of conditions including requirements that he not contact the victim or go to the bus loop.

The union local representing BC Transit drivers in Vernon said assaults on drivers are too common.

“My initial reaction was not again,” said Shire.

“Unfortunately, it happens far more often then we would like to talk about.”

This incident follows a serious assault on a Kelowna bus driver in March.

In that incident, driver Peter Lansing suffered memory loss after he was attacked while behind the wheel of a bus.