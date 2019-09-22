Canada election: Perth—Wellington

Since it’s creation for the 2004 Federal election, the riding of Perth—Wellington has continuously stayed blue.

Conservative MP John Nater beat out the Liberal candidate in 2015 and is now looking to win his second term in 2019.

Before Nater, Gary Schellenberger won five successive elections for the Tory’s before retiring at the end of the 41st Canadian Parliament in 2014.

Perth—Wellington includes all of Perth County, the Town of Minto, the townships of Mapleton and Wellington North. The largest population centre is Stratford.

Candidates

Conservatives: John Nater (Incumbent)

Liberals: Pirie Mitchell

NDP: Geoff Krauter

Green: Collan Simmons

PPC: Roger Fuhr