Decision Canada 2019

Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Perth—Wellington

By Staff Global News

Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Perth-Wellington

Elections Canada
Since it’s creation for the 2004 Federal election, the riding of Perth—Wellington has continuously stayed blue.

Conservative MP John Nater beat out the Liberal candidate in 2015 and is now looking to win his second term in 2019.

Before Nater, Gary Schellenberger won five successive elections for the Tory’s before retiring at the end of the 41st Canadian Parliament in 2014.

Perth—Wellington includes all of Perth County, the Town of Minto, the townships of Mapleton and Wellington North. The largest population centre is Stratford.

Candidates 

Conservatives: John Nater (Incumbent)
Liberals: Pirie Mitchell
NDP: Geoff Krauter
Green: Collan Simmons
PPC: Roger Fuhr

