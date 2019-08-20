London Knights return to the ice for training camp next week

The London Knights open training camp next week at Budweiser Gardens.

The Knights have announced the three-day camp starts on Aug. 26 with intrasquad games scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. The games will be free and open to the public. Spectators are invited to enter through the Gate 4 entrance.

This year, the Knights will be hosting its Team Green vs. Team Gold game on Aug. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Knights open the pre-season against the Sarnia Sting on Aug. 30 at Budweiser Gardens at 7:30 p.m. The Knights round out their pre-season schedule with a game in Sarnia on Aug. 31, and back-to-back match-ups against the Erie Otters on Sept. 13 and 14.

London opens the regular season at home against the Peterborough Petes on Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Last season, the Knights clinched top spot in the OHL’s Western Conference standings but lost to the Guelph Storm in the 2nd round of the playoffs.