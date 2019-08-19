London Knights unveil new look for the 2019-2020 season

A week after unveiling their new logo, the London Knights have revealed their jerseys for the upcoming 2019-2020 season.

A news conference on Monday was held for the new sweaters, which media saw first worn by Knights defenceman Alec Regula and centre Connor McMichael.

The jerseys bear a familiar logo for Knights fans, one that general manager Mark Hunter said brings back fond memories of London’s hockey past.

“I do like this logo here right now because it’s a spin-off basically from 2005… that 2005 team was a special team,” Hunter said, harking back to the Knights’ memorable 2004-05 season when they won the franchise’s first OHL and Memorial Cup championships.

Hunter added that it’s hard to pick out a favourite logo among the Knights’ regalia repertoire.

“It’s just like trying to pick out a (favourite) player for the London Knights. I think there’s been special sweaters and there’s been special players to represent the London Knights logo.”

The new logo is the 10th in team history.

This includes the team’s change from the London Nationals to the London Knights during the 1968-69 season.

Pre-season for the Knights kicks off in less than two weeks.

Training sessions will see Knights hopefuls scrimmage during the day at Budweiser Gardens on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 and remaining players at the camp will participate in a Green and Gold game at 6 p.m. on Aug. 28.