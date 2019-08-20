New James Bond film title revealed

The 25th James Bond movie has a title: No Time to Die.

Producers announced the moniker Tuesday for the film that has long been referred to simply as Bond 25.

READ MORE: Man arrested after hidden cameras found in ‘James Bond’ set toilets

No Time to Die returns Daniel Craig to the role of 007. Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes return as cast members. Rami Malek plays the villain.

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/qxYEnMhk2s — James Bond (@007) August 20, 2019

No Time to Die, directed by Cary Fukunaga, is to be released in the U.K. on April 3, 2020, and in Canada on April 8.

WATCH BELOW: Latest Daniel Craig-helmed James Bond film on hold after Craig injures ankle

A few setbacks have marked the production. An explosion during shooting at Pinewood Studios in June injured a crew member and damaged the sound stage. Craig hurt his foot in May while performing a stunt in Jamaica that required minor ankle surgery.