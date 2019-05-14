‘James Bond’ filming delayed after Daniel Craig injures ankle on-set

The production of the next James Bond film can’t seem to catch a break.

After multiple delays due to script issues, a director departing and more, the 25th Bond film has hit another snag after star Daniel Craig injured his ankle while filming an action sequences for the film.

The Sun reports the 51-year-old slipped and fell while running in the scene, and was flown to the U.S. to undergo X-rays.

Filming scheduled this weekend in London has reportedly been cancelled, though it is not believed the delay in production will affect the film’s release date.

The release date had been previously delayed due to the departure of director Danny Boyle from the project. Cary Fukunaga has since come aboard to take the reins.

Bond 25 is currently set for release April 8, 2020.