Elderly man taken to hospital after being struck by large truck in downtown Calgary

Heide Pearson

An elderly man was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning after being struck by a large commercial truck in downtown Calgary.

An elderly man was taken to hospital in critical condition on Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Calgary, police said.

EMS said the man in his 80s was hit by a large commercial vehicle and he was in serious stable condition as of 12 p.m.

YYC Transportation tweeted at 11:13 a.m. that 4 Street was closed between 12 and 14 avenues and 13 Avenue S.W. was closed between 3 and 4 streets.

