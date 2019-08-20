Elderly man taken to hospital after being struck by large truck in downtown Calgary
An elderly man was taken to hospital in critical condition on Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Calgary, police said.
EMS said the man in his 80s was hit by a large commercial vehicle and he was in serious stable condition as of 12 p.m.
YYC Transportation tweeted at 11:13 a.m. that 4 Street was closed between 12 and 14 avenues and 13 Avenue S.W. was closed between 3 and 4 streets.
