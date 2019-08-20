Missing Burlington man found dead in Lake Ontario below Skyway Bridge: police

A Burlington man who went missing on Sunday has been found dead in Lake Ontario.

Halton Regional Police said Justin Carr, 21, was last seen shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Maple Crossing Boulevard and Maple Avenue in Burlington.

On Monday, police asked for the public’s help in locating him, adding that they were concerned for his well-being.

Const. Ryan Anderson said Carr’s vehicle was located on the Burlington Skyway Bridge.

The Halton Police Marine Unit, with the assistance of Peel Regional Police Dive Team, located Carr’s body in the water below the bridge at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

His death is not being considered suspicious.

