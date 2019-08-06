Sailboats capsize under Burlington Canal Lift Bridge during thunderstorm: police

Hamilton Police’s Marine Unit say they rescued five sailing students from Lake Ontario Tuesday morning after two small sailboats capsized.

Officers believe heavy rain and wind were the primary factors in the two roll-overs under the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge.

The youths were plucked from the water by the marine unit and their boats were towed back to LaSalle Marina in Burlington.

The students on the boats ranged from 11 to 12 years of age and were uninjured as all had lifejackets, police say.

In a statement following the episode, police advised caution, alerting boaters that thunderstorms develop quickly and can create “dangerous wind and wave conditions.”

