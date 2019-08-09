Man found in good health after alleged abduction in Burlington: police
A man who was allegedly abducted in Burlington has been found.
Halton Regional Police say after receiving several tips from the public, the man in his 30s has been found and is in good health.
Police have not said where he was located, but confirm he suffered minor injuries during a Thursday afternoon altercation on Queensway Drive near Cleta Street.
Investigators say the man has declined to help police and wishes to remain anonymous.
Police have also found a black Honda Civic that is believed to be involved in the incident and has ordered that a forensic examination be conducted.
Police had also been looking for a silver Dodge Caravan.
