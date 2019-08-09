Crime
August 9, 2019 2:12 pm

Man found in good health after alleged abduction in Burlington: police

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Police say a man who was allegedly abducted in Burlington Thursday afternoon has been found in good health.

Global News File
A A

A man who was allegedly abducted in Burlington has been found.

Halton Regional Police say after receiving several tips from the public, the man in his 30s has been found and is in good health.

Police have not said where he was located, but confirm he suffered minor injuries during a Thursday afternoon altercation on Queensway Drive near Cleta Street.

Investigators say the man has declined to help police and wishes to remain anonymous.

READ MORE: 6 arrested in connection to break and enters in Oakville and Burlington, police say

Police have also found a black Honda Civic that is believed to be involved in the incident and has ordered that a forensic examination be conducted.

Police had also been looking for a silver Dodge Caravan.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alleged Abduction
apparent abduction
Burlington
Cleta Street
Dodge Caravan
halton police
Halton Regional Police
Honda Civic
queensway drive

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.