Man found in good health after alleged abduction in Burlington: police

A man who was allegedly abducted in Burlington has been found.

Halton Regional Police say after receiving several tips from the public, the man in his 30s has been found and is in good health.

Police have not said where he was located, but confirm he suffered minor injuries during a Thursday afternoon altercation on Queensway Drive near Cleta Street.

The previously unidentified male who was the subject of an abduction yesterday in Burlington has been located and is in good health. We want to thank the public for their assistance. The investigation into this incident continues. Details below. ^jh pic.twitter.com/7xgWHClRc7 — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) August 9, 2019

Investigators say the man has declined to help police and wishes to remain anonymous.

Police have also found a black Honda Civic that is believed to be involved in the incident and has ordered that a forensic examination be conducted.

Police had also been looking for a silver Dodge Caravan.