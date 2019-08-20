Regina man facing 35 charges following recent auto thefts: police

The Regina Police Service has charged a 19-year-old man after officers say he was arrested while driving a reportedly stolen vehicle with a loaded modified rifle inside last week.

Police say the accused was taken into custody when he was stopped in the 2000 block of Wallace Street shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15.

His arrest led to police obtaining a search warrant for a home in the 800 block of Victoria Avenue.

During the search, police say they found another reportedly stolen vehicle and several items of stolen property from a previous incident.

Kaleb Braden Ryder is facing 35 charges. Fifteen of those charges stem from outstanding warrants while the remaining charges are new.

The charges include auto theft, carrying a concealed weapon and breach of probation, according to police.

Ryder appeared in provincial court on Monday.