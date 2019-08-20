Canada
August 20, 2019

Man seriously injured in industrial accident at Scarborough construction site: police

Police responded to a report of an industrial accident at around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Toronto police say a man is seriously injured following an industrial accident at a construction site in Scarborough.

Officers responded at around 8 a.m. Tuesday to the area of Milliken Boulevard and McNicoll Avenue.

Paramedics said the victim, in his 40s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

