Man seriously injured in industrial accident at Scarborough construction site: police
Toronto police say a man is seriously injured following an industrial accident at a construction site in Scarborough.
Officers responded at around 8 a.m. Tuesday to the area of Milliken Boulevard and McNicoll Avenue.
Paramedics said the victim, in his 40s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
