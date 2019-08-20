Man in hospital after overnight shooting in Brampton: Peel police

Peel Regional Police say a man is in hospital after he was injured from an overnight shooting in Brampton.

Officers responded just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday to the residential area of Matthew Harrison Street, near The Gore Road and Castlemore Road.

Investigators said the victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There’s currently no suspect information, but the investigation remains ongoing.