New BC Transit bus route to travel Kelowna, Summerland, Penticton

BC Transit is rolling out a new bus route between Kelowna and Penticton.

The number 70 bus will travel between Penticton, Summerland and Kelowna starting Sept. 3.

It will provide two round trips at commuter times on weekdays, plus two midday trips on Mondays.

The cost of the fare will be $5.

Meanwhile, an old route will be discontinued.

The number 60 between Kelowna and Osoyoos via Penticton will end service at the end of the month.

BC Transit said the the number 40, which runs from Osoyoos to Penticton, will add two round trips on Mondays instead.