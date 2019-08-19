Man arrested after bus driver assaulted in Vernon, RCMP investigating

A 24-year-old man was arrested without incident following an assault on a 59-year-old bus driver, according to Vernon RCMP.

On Monday morning, the driver pulled into a station and noticed a man sitting on the bench smoking a cigarette.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested after alleged hit-and-run in Kelowna leaves 1 injured

The station has a no-smoking policy so the driver exited the bus to speak to the man.

Police say that when the driver approached the suspect, the man grabbed and assaulted the driver.

READ MORE: Nakusp RCMP continuing search for missing man last seen in early August

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Vernon RCMP says it has spoken to a number of witnesses and its investigation continues.

WATCH: (July 17, 2019) Hamilton GO bus driver speaks out after assault