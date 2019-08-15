Abbotsford
August 15, 2019 4:57 pm
Updated: August 15, 2019 5:00 pm

Abbotsford backyard assault did not occur, no threat to public safety: police

Abbotsford police have provided an update on a report of a disturbing assault that led to a public warning earlier this month.

They now say the assault never happened.

Police went public last week after a woman reported being attacked by a stranger in the backyard of her home on August 6.

After further investigation, police said Thursday that the assault did not occur and the woman’s report was influenced by a traumatic event earlier in her life.

The victim is apologizing to the community while Abbotsford police stress there is no risk to public safety.

