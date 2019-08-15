Abbotsford backyard assault did not occur, no threat to public safety: police

Abbotsford police have provided an update on a report of a disturbing assault that led to a public warning earlier this month.
They now say the assault never happened.
Police went public last week after a woman reported being attacked by a stranger in the backyard of her home on August 6.
After further investigation, police said Thursday that the assault did not occur and the woman’s report was influenced by a traumatic event earlier in her life.
The victim is apologizing to the community while Abbotsford police stress there is no risk to public safety.
