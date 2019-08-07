Abbotsford police issue warning after woman allegedly attacked in her own backyard

Abbotsford police are looking for a man who allegedly attacked a woman in her own backyard in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to police, it happened just after midnight in the Clearbrook area north of Highway 1.

Investigators said the woman was on her deck when she was grabbed from behind.

The woman was unable to provide a clear description of the attacker, but police said they believe it was a man and that the attack was sexually motivated.

Investigators said they believe the attack was broken up by a neighbour returning home, and said the suspect fled with an electronic device belonging to the victim.

The victim was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Police are warning residents to be cautious, even on their own property, and are advising them to leave front and rear lights on at their homes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police.