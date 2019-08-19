Telus offers bill credits as email disruption hits 5th day

Telus is offering bill credits to its customers as an email disruption reaches its fifth consecutive day on Monday.

Clients of the telecommunications company have been coping with an email outage since Thursday morning.

Most customers are believed to have their service back.

But people say the outage has hurt their ability to send and receive messages, and take other action they need to carry on their business.

So, Telus is providing “bill credits to all active Telus.net customers who have been affected by this disruption,” chief customer officer Tony Geheran said in a Monday statement.

“We are contacting residential and small business customers directly with details of their bill credits within the next 48 hours. Restored customers will see the email in their Telus.net inbox and customers without full functionality will receive an email in their Telus webmail account.

“Where possible, we’ll also connect to customers by SMS.”

Reports of the email disruption first emerged early on Thursday; the company said customers should see a “full restoration” by the following morning.

Email came back briefly for a number of customers, but later went down again.

Customers then sent emails directly to Telus CEO Darren Entwistle; he was believed to have responded to people, saying, “I am extremely sorry for the inconvenience this has caused you.”

In its Monday statement, Telus said the company continues to be “incredibly sorry for this disruption and the significant inconvenience our customers have endured, and are committed to taking steps to make this right for our customers.”

“We let our customers down, and this is not the level of service they expect or deserve from us,” Geheran said.

In a video statement posted to Twitter on Saturday, Geheran said that on Friday, the company had most of its servers back online, restoring access to the majority of its customers.

“However, not all customer email accounts are working,” he said.

“The issues with the remaining servers are complicated and it’s taking far longer t resolve this problem than we would like.”

Customers still experiencing the disruption can visit webmail.telus.net to access their email via a web browser.