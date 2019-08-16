Telus email is down for certain customers — no access, sending or receiving

Some Telus customers found themselves unable to use their Telus.net accounts amid an outage that happened on Thursday.

The outage had been taking place since the morning — the company tweeted about it just after 5 p.m. PT.

However, Telus had not tweeted about any resolution of the outage as of 9 p.m.

Customers were “unable to access, send, or receive email” through those accounts, said a company statement sent to Global News.

“Our technicians are working extremely hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” the company said.

“We recognize how important email is for our customers, and we understand this is inconveniencing those who are affected.”

Neither the company statement, nor its social media channels, gave any sign of how long it would be before service was restored or how many people are affected.

The outage has been particularly rough news for International Movie Services, an Aldergrove, B.C.-based company that provides props and costumes for the film industry.

Ian Davidson-Newby said the company’s international business relies on email — specifically, a Telus.net address.

“Our company lives and dies by email communications,” he said.

“We have customers worldwide who are probably wondering why we haven’t answered their urgent emails because everything in our industry is crisis driven.”