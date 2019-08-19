Crime
August 19, 2019 7:28 pm
Updated: August 19, 2019 7:58 pm

Saskatoon home shot twice then bear spray deployed through broken glass: police

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

After the second shooting, police said the suspects used the holes in a window to deploy bear spray inside the Saskatoon home.

Saskatoon police say bear spray was deployed inside a Westmount neighbourhood home after a gun was fired twice at the same home overnight.

Officers were first called to a report of a gun being fired in the 1000-block of 23rd Street West at around 11 p.m. CT on Aug. 18.

At roughly 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 19, police received a similar call at the same home.

In both instances, the front window was damaged from what police believed to be a firearm.

The suspects used the holes in the window to deploy bear spray inside the home in the second incident, according to a police press release.

No injuries were reported.

Members of the targeted enforcement section are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

